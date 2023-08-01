Why HelloFresh Is Going to the Dogs

HelloFresh is adding a new kind of delivery service to its roster. The international meal kit company has launched a premium pet food brand that is being offered as a subscription-based service.

The Pets Table pet food features human-grade fresh and air-dried recipes that were developed in partnership with veterinarians and are customized for the exact caloric needs of each dog, and sold at a competitive price point.

The customized foods offer:

Health & Longevity. Providing pets with a wholesome, minimally processed diet is core to the brand. The Pets Table team spent nearly two years developing recipes using fresh ingredients and with vets to ensure they meet standards set by the AAFCO’s (Association of American Feed Control Officials) Dog Food Nutrient Profile for all life stages.

Quality & Convenience. The company believes that pets deserve the same high-quality food that humans enjoy, which is why they worked to find the best suppliers and nutritious ingredients for their meal options. To launch, The Pets Table will offer four different plans for dogs including Fresh, Air-Dried, Mixed, and Half of Fresh options, all at a competitive price.

Personalization & Care. Personalized plans help differentiate The Pets Table and ensure pets are getting the right, unique meals. By taking a quick quiz and inputting crucial information about a pet, including their breed, age, weight, activity level, build and more, The Pets Table is able to calculate the pet’s calorie requirements and customize meal plans that best meets their needs.

“For 12 years, HelloFresh has been on a mission to change the way people eat forever. With the addition of The Pets Table, the company is aiming to change the way everyone eats forever,” said Laurent Guillemain, CEO of The Pets Table. “We’re thrilled to introduce The Pets Table and bring a healthy, convenient solution for pet parents. By leveraging HelloFresh’s world-class direct-to-consumer proficiencies, the company is uniquely positioned to disrupt the market with a high-quality, yet affordable alternative to the pet food category.”

According to HelloFresh, the addition of pet food is an important step in diversifying its portfolio on its path to becoming the world’s leading, fully integrated food solutions group. The company believes its direct-to-consumer expertise across geographies, brands and verticals makes it well positioned to enter the growing pet food category.

Berlin-based HelloFresh operates in 18 international markets and is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.