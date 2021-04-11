Why Does Drew Brees Like to Grocery Shop?

With a Super Bowl ring and a successful career as an NFL quarterback, Drew Brees isn’t your average consumer. But, like many people, he likes grocery shopping.

“Believe it or not, I know we live in the age of convenience and food delivery, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but I really enjoy going to the grocery store. I enjoy picking out my own fruits and vegetables, looking at the steaks that I’ll be cooking, or at shrimp and salmon,” said Brees, an Austin, Texas, native who grew up shopping at H-E-B and frequented Rouses Market and other Louisiana stores during his time with the New Orleans Saints.

It’s not just about the food and shopping experience at the brick-and-mortar store, either. “You end up developing a relationship with your local grocery store folks. You’re recognizable to them, and they’re recognizable to you,” pointed out Brees during an interview with Progressive Grocer this week.

When he’s at his local grocery store in a couple of months, Brees is likely to encounter his likeness in the produce section. He is partnering with Avocados from Mexico for a new “Get in the Guac Zone” program in advance of the Big Game in February, and his visage will be part of displays in the fresh perimeter.

The integrated campaign begins in January and includes a chance to win a $100,000 Smart Home Makeover and a digital selfie with Brees. Avocados from Mexico, an Irving, Texas-based wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association, recently updated its brand with a refreshed logo and tagline and will share its new look in a 30-second advertisement during the Big Game telecast.

Known for his ball handling, Brees also has a deft hand at handling an avocado in his own kitchen. Does he have a playbook for removing the pit? “It depends. If I have a spoon, it means I’m basically eating the avocado right out of the skin. If I’m spreading it on avocado toast or slicing it up for a sandwich, then I’ll go with the knife,” he reports.

If his children are around when he’s spooning or slicing an avocado, they may also start singing the jingle for the Avocados from Mexico brand. “When I told them that I would work with Avocados From Mexico, that was the first thing they did – they sang the (commercial) song,” Brees said with a laugh.