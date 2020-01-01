Wholly Avocado Diced and Smashed Avocado

The Wholly brand, which also offers Wholly Avocado and Wholly Guacamole, has made it even more convenient for people to consume the popular fruit with the launch of Wholly Avocado Diced Avocado and single-serve Smashed Avocado products. These offerings are helping to create a category of ready-to-eat avocado under the Wholly brand. “Nearly 70% of avocado users throw away all or part of an avocado because it’s unusable,” said Nahall Kohan, innovation associate brand manager of MegaMex Foods, maker of the Wholly brand. “Until now, there hasn’t been a solution to this problem. ... These versatile products are always ready when you are so that you can add avocado goodness to just about anything.” As with all Wholly products, these latest items contain no added preservatives, and are gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher and keto-friendly. Available in 8-ounce trays, Wholly Avocado Diced Avocado can be used as a salad topper, in poke bowls, and can be sprinkled atop soups and chilis. Wholly Avocado Smashed Avocado comes in a convenient pack of four single-serve 2-ounce packages and is suitable for avocado toast, sandwiches or a kids’ snack. Both products retail for a suggested retail price range of $4.48-$4.99.