Wholesale Grocery Online Marketplace Adds 2 to Regional Sales Teams

ePallet, a wholesale consumable online marketplace, has hired two experienced food business professionals to lead its regional sales teams.

Using a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, web-based platform, ePallet is able to provide customers with user-friendly, direct access to a more efficient and cost-effective way to buy and sell food and consumables in full-pallet increments. The company offers a wide selection of natural, organic, specialty and conventional food, beverages and other consumer products, with no hidden costs.

Janette Carpentier has come aboard as regional VP of sales for the eastern United States. Based in New Jersey, Carpentier was formerly Northeast region senior director of business development with San Antonio-based global foodservice company ISS US, where she specialized in developing key account relationships. Before that, Carpentier worked at US Foods on new business opportunities, and for such national foodservice companies as Aramark and The Compass Group, driving educational partnerships in the Northeast. Carpentier also managed a sales and marketing team for the Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association​.

Additionally, ePallet has hired Patrick J. Renzi, a California food industry veteran with more than 35 years experience, as its regional VP of sales for the western United States. Renzi was previously national sales director in the education sector of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta Sales & Marketing, a national foodservice company, where his former team delivered more than $18 million in revenue annually. He also worked as the foodservice director at various Southern California school districts and as the senior manager of dining and procurement services at the California Institute of Technology/Jet Propulsion Lab, in Pasadena, where he oversaw and managed the student and staff dining program plus five other retail foodservice operations.

“We’ve experienced significant growth as a wholesale platform for buying at affordable prices, with no hidden fees, in pallet quantities,” noted ePallet CEO James Kwon. “As such, we are pleased to add these food industry professionals to our team as we continue to focus on giving the best service and prices to our foodservice and retail customers.”

Established in 2017 and based in Los Angeles, ePallet serves retailers, manufacturers, foodservice companies, institutions and vendors in the lower 48 states and Canada, and is expanding into Mexico, helping businesses and organizations secure their supply chain from a wider range of sources.