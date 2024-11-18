Whole Moon has launched a plant-based beverage line that delivers creamy taste and whole protein through the brand’s proprietary whole-ingredient process blending whole-roasted almonds, oats, pistachios and soybeans, resulting in a rich, nutty flavor and a full-bodied texture. The introduction marks a significant advancement for the plant-based beverage industry, as well as a high-quality alternative to thin, watery milk substitutes, according to Whole Moon. Through the use of whole ingredients, the brand is able to reduce waste and provide better nutrition from naturally occurring protein, fiber and essential nutrients. Its beverages provide a complete protein source, containing all nine essential amino acids naturally derived from legumes, nuts and grains. The line comes in three flavors – Almond, Oat and Pistachio – all of them low in sugar, kosher, dairy- and gluten-free, vegan, and Non-GMO Project Verified, with no added oils or artificial flavorings. The suggested retail price is $5.79 for a 42-ounce bottle of any flavor.