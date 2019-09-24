Whole Foods Using New York WaterMaker to Make Baked Goods

Whole Foods Markets has installed New York WaterMaker (NYWM), billed as “the world's first water source replication/customization system,” in the Austin, Texas-based grocer’s new state-of-the-art test kitchen in Rockville, Md., its mid-Atlantic regional headquarters, for the creation of signature baked goods. The installation marks NYWM’s entry into the grocery industry.

“We’re looking forward to continuing innovation and experimentation to make the best baked goods possible and testing the system,” said Kristen Robinson, Whole Foods’ culinary senior team leader for the Mid-Atlantic region.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Whole Foods Market, a company who puts such a high priority on innovation and quality, sees the value in New York WaterMaker,” noted Paul Errigo, president and CEO of Iselin, N.J.-based NYWM. “The NYWM system filters and disinfects water to a 0% microbial count and is 100% chemical free, which we know is important to them. We are honored to help Whole Foods Market deliver superior products consistently in all their locations and look forward to working with their team.”

Unveiled at 2018 Pizza Expo, New York WaterMaker has installed systems in pizza, bagel shops and bakeries across 21 cities in the United States, and has also entered the artisan coffee market. The small-footprint system allows food and beverage companies to replicate any specific type of water used in a key geographic location – such as New York City’s legendary water – or customize water to desired characteristics.

Based in Seattle, Amazon has more than 575,000 employees worldwide. Under its Whole Foods banner, the company is No. 10 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.