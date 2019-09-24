Press enter to search
Close search

Whole Foods Using New York WaterMaker to Make Baked Goods

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Whole Foods Using New York WaterMaker to Make Baked Goods

09/24/2019
Whole Foods Using New York WaterMaker to Make Baked Goods
New York WaterMaker is described as “the world's first water source replication/customization system”

Whole Foods Markets has installed New York WaterMaker (NYWM), billed as “the world's first water source replication/customization system,” in the Austin, Texas-based grocer’s new state-of-the-art test kitchen in Rockville, Md., its mid-Atlantic regional headquarters, for the creation of signature baked goods. The installation marks NYWM’s entry into the grocery industry.

“We’re looking forward to continuing innovation and experimentation to make the best baked goods possible and testing the system,” said Kristen Robinson, Whole Foods’ culinary senior team leader for the Mid-Atlantic region.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Whole Foods Market, a company who puts such a high priority on innovation and quality, sees the value in New York WaterMaker,” noted Paul Errigo, president and CEO of Iselin, N.J.-based NYWM. “The NYWM system filters and disinfects water to a 0% microbial count and is 100% chemical free, which we know is important to them. We are honored to help Whole Foods Market deliver superior products consistently in all their locations and look forward to working with their team.”

Unveiled at 2018 Pizza Expo, New York WaterMaker has installed systems in pizza, bagel shops and bakeries across 21 cities in the United States, and has also entered the artisan coffee market. The small-footprint system allows food and beverage companies to replicate any specific type of water used in a key geographic location – such as New York City’s legendary water – or customize water to desired characteristics.

Based in Seattle, Amazon has more than 575,000 employees worldwide. Under its Whole Foods banner, the company is No. 10 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Related Content

Whole Foods Testing Hand ID Technology

Whole Foods Testing Hand ID Technology

Soon, Whole Foods customers could be using their hands as payment

Whole Foods Offers Snap Kitchen Meals at Select Stores

Options include Paleo, Whole30, keto, vegan

Stop & Shop Store Piloting Mini Bakery

Milford, MA location provides fresh-baked bread all day

Bakery

2019 Retail Bakery Review: In-Store Bakeries Still Play Vital Role in Grocers' Freshness Image

Exclusive research shows the indulgence factor could be the reason for increased bakery sales and profits

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Food Retailers
45 CA Whole Foods Markets Certified for Environmental Stewardship
Food Retailers
Hints Abroad of Amazon’s U.S. Future?