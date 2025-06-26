Whole Foods Opens 2 Stores in 2 Days

A day after a store unveiling in the Chicago area, another Whole Foods Market opened in Florida, the latest outpost in Miami.
Meanwhile, residents and visitors in the Miami area can check out the latest Whole Foods in the city's midtown neighborhood. This market carries 500 items from more than 130 Florida suppliers and also includes Whole Foods’ signature assortment.
“Growing up in South Florida, I am honored to help open this beautiful new store in Midtown Miami,” said store team leader Blake Guarnieri. “From Cuban-inspired beverages at the coffee bar to a large assortment of seafood sourced fresh from Florida fisheries, we are excited to serve the Miami community with local flavor and the highest quality ingredients.”
Whole Foods is also donating food to Miami-area nonprofits as part of its introduction to the neighborhood. In addition to handing out tote bags and coupons, the grocer celebrated the grand opening by giving away free gelato pops to shoppers.
The latest store openings come as Whole Foods is increasingly folded into the “one grocery” business of parent company Amazon. In early June, Amazon shared that it is unifying teams across its grocery banners, that also include Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go and Amazon.com.
Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 535 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.