 Skip to main content

Whole Foods Opens 2 Stores in 2 Days

Amazon-owned grocer adds locations in suburban Chicago and Miami
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
WFM SC
This Whole Foods Market in the riverfront town of St. Charles, Ill. welcomed shoppers on June 25.

Whole Foods Market is marking the midpoint of the calendar year with a bang. The grocer unveiled its latest store in the greater Chicago area on June 25 and held a grand opening for a site in Miami on June 26.

The store in St. Charles, Ill., is located at 300 S. 2nd St. in the busy downtown district of that far western suburb. Spanning 36,234 square feet, the outpost is stocked with more than 650 locally sourced products from the Midwest. Additionally, shoppers can browse the grocer’s signature assortment of organic, conventional and Sourced for Good produce; specialty food products, including artisan cheeses; fresh meat and poultry from full-service counters; fresh sustainably wild caught or Responsibly Farmed seafood; an expansive prepared foods department; specialty bakery with made-in-house breads; and a curated grocery section that includes exclusive brand favorites sand local items.

“I am so excited to help open the first Whole Foods Market in St. Charles,” said Kristina Malicoat, St. Charles store team leader. “The local community’s engagement and anticipation for this new store truly inspires me and my team – we cannot wait to provide this wonderful community with excellent service and a wide selection of products that meet our high standards for ingredients and sourcing.”

RELATED: Whole Foods Market Exec Named Top Women in Grocery's Retail Trailblazer

The first 300 customers in line at the St. Charles store received a limited-edition tote bag and Secret Saver coupon. To bolster community ties, Whole Foods is donating an all-electric refrigerated van and surplus products to a nonprofit food relief organization and is supporting other local service groups.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
WFM miami
A day after a store unveiling in the Chicago area, another Whole Foods Market opened in Florida, the latest outpost in Miami.

Meanwhile, residents and visitors in the Miami area can check out the latest Whole Foods in the city's midtown neighborhood. This market carries 500 items from more than 130 Florida suppliers and also includes Whole Foods’ signature assortment. 

“Growing up in South Florida, I am honored to help open this beautiful new store in Midtown Miami,” said store team leader Blake Guarnieri. “From Cuban-inspired beverages at the coffee bar to a large assortment of seafood sourced fresh from Florida fisheries, we are excited to serve the Miami community with local flavor and the highest quality ingredients.”

Whole Foods is also donating food to Miami-area nonprofits as part of its introduction to the neighborhood. In addition to handing out tote bags and coupons, the grocer celebrated the grand opening by giving away free gelato pops to shoppers.

The latest store openings come as Whole Foods is increasingly folded into the “one grocery” business of parent company Amazon. In early June, Amazon shared that it is unifying teams across its grocery banners, that also include Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go and Amazon.com.

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 535 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds