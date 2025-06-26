Whole Foods Opens 2 Stores in 2 Days

Whole Foods Market is marking the midpoint of the calendar year with a bang. The grocer unveiled its latest store in the greater Chicago area on June 25 and held a grand opening for a site in Miami on June 26.

The store in St. Charles, Ill., is located at 300 S. 2nd St. in the busy downtown district of that far western suburb. Spanning 36,234 square feet, the outpost is stocked with more than 650 locally sourced products from the Midwest. Additionally, shoppers can browse the grocer’s signature assortment of organic, conventional and Sourced for Good produce; specialty food products, including artisan cheeses; fresh meat and poultry from full-service counters; fresh sustainably wild caught or Responsibly Farmed seafood; an expansive prepared foods department; specialty bakery with made-in-house breads; and a curated grocery section that includes exclusive brand favorites sand local items.

“I am so excited to help open the first Whole Foods Market in St. Charles,” said Kristina Malicoat, St. Charles store team leader. “The local community’s engagement and anticipation for this new store truly inspires me and my team – we cannot wait to provide this wonderful community with excellent service and a wide selection of products that meet our high standards for ingredients and sourcing.”

The first 300 customers in line at the St. Charles store received a limited-edition tote bag and Secret Saver coupon. To bolster community ties, Whole Foods is donating an all-electric refrigerated van and surplus products to a nonprofit food relief organization and is supporting other local service groups.