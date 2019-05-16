Whole Foods Donates $45K to Atlanta’s Urban Agriculture

Whole Foods partnered with Atlanta nonprofit Food Well Alliance to raise and donate $45,105 to the Resource Center for Urban Agriculture. On April 18, all 11 Atlanta area Whole Foods stores donated 5 percent of the net sales to the cause as part of the natural grocer’s semi-annual Community Giving Day.

Food Well Alliance’s Resource Center provides more than 300 community gardens and urban farms access to land, tools, volunteers, compost, technical assistance, business development, and infrastructure to help grow healthy, local food in urban and suburban communities across metro Atlanta.

“We are thrilled for this incredible opportunity to partner with Whole Foods,” said Kim Karris, executive director of Food Well Alliance. “Their customers can feel great knowing that just by shopping on Community Giving Day they took part in supporting community gardeners and urban farmers growing right here in our city. The funds raised will make a tremendous impact on the success of innovative initiatives happening across metro Atlanta, like the Aglanta Grows-A-Lot program ― where city dwellers are invited to adopt a vacant, city-owned property to start a new community garden or urban farm.”

Under its parent company, Amazon, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods is No. 10 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.