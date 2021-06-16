White House Taps Instacart to Get Public Vaccinated

Instacart is teaming up with the White House in support of the National Month of Action to get 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated by July 4. Feeding Americans' snack cravings, vaccinated customers nationwide have a chance to win a summer of free snacks with Instacart’s Get Vaxxed For Snacks sweepstakes.

“Instacart is proud to join the White House’s effort to encourage more vaccinations in the U.S. so we can all gather safely around the table again and celebrate summertime with friends and family,” said Apoorva Mehta, founder and CEO of Instacart. “Over the last year, Instacart has been deeply committed to supporting the health and safety of customers, shoppers and employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and today is another important step we’re taking to encourage the communities we serve to get vaccinated. With the Get Vaxxed For Snacks program, we hope to offer customers one more reason to get vaccinated so we can collectively bring this pandemic to an end.”

Customers who have received their first shot or who are fully vaccinated can enter the Get Vaxxed For Snacks sweepstakes by going to www.instacart.com/vaxxedforsnacks by June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. On July 1, Instacart will select 200 winners to receive a $500 Instacart gift card to stock up on their favorite summertime snacks. Those who are interested in taking part can click here for the official rules.

The vaccination initiative complements Instacart’s COVID-19 Shopper Vaccine Stipend Program, which has paid out nearly $2 million to shoppers to date in support of their vaccinations. The program provides shoppers and in-store teams with financial assistance as they take time to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

San Francisco-based Instacart offers same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the United States and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 600 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 55,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 80% of Canadian households.