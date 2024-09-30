White Castle Double Cheese Sliders

Beloved American QSR White Castle, the originator of the slider, is now doubling down on its creation with the launch of microwaveable Double Cheese Sliders in supermarkets’ frozen sections, making it the first fast-food hamburger chain to introduce a double cheeseburger in retail. Double Cheese Sliders feature White Castle’s premium restaurant-style taste with double the 100% steam-grilled beef, melty cheese, and a middle bun designed to capture and lock in the brand’s unique flavor. The company noted feedback from White Castle fans, known as “Cravers,” played a role in the decision to add Double Cheese Sliders to its CPG portfolio. The launch also comes at a time when, according to a recent Mintel “Frozen Snacks Report,” 25% of consumers intend to purchase even more frozen snacks, with 46% citing that this change is driven by their opting to eat at home more often. Since 1987, when White Castle first debuted frozen Sliders at retail stores, Cravers have warmed up more than 6.5 billion of them. The Original Sliders offering has since expanded to include Classic Cheese Sliders, Chicken Breast Sliders, Chicken & Cheese Sliders and Jalapeno Cheese Sliders. A 12.98 ounce box of four Double Cheese Sliders retails for a suggested $8.15.