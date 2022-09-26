White Castle Bites

Inspired by the famous flavor of White Castle Sliders, frozen Castle Bites are made with 100% real beef and onions and wrapped in a crispy golden crust. The line comes in two flavors, hamburger and cheeseburger, and two sizes, an 18-ounce stand-up bag retailing for a suggested $4.99-$5.99 and a 40-ounce party pack retailing for a suggested $9.99-$10.99. The product was developed through a collaboration between pioneering fast-food hamburger chain White Castle and frozen food company Bellisio Foods. Bellisio and White Castle also recently launched Chicken Rings at retail this past spring. Brandgenuity, White Castle’s licensing agency, brokered the partnership for both launches and is supporting the program rollout.