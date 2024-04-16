Whole food snack brand Whisps has debuted what it calls its “cheesiest cheese snack yet”: Whisps Popped. Like its award-winning Cheese Crisps, Popped is made with 100% real cheddar, parmesan or mozzarella cheese that’s grated and baked into poppable snacks, which are then seasoned with even more cheese, making it the ideal snack for cheese lovers. Packing 10 grams of protein per serving, the naturally gluten-free line consists of three bold flavors: Very Cheddar, Perfectly Parmesan and Jalapeño Popper. The suggested retail price per 3.5-ounce resealable pouch of any flavor is $5.99.