Best-selling cheese crisp brand Whisps has unveiled its first innovation outside of pure cheese crisps: Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts. The launch comes at a time when keto-driven purchases are on the rise, with the number of new food and drink launches in this space having doubled last year and the fastest growth coming from snacks. This latest product combines 100% exclusively aged Cheddar or Parmesan crisps; such nuts as almonds, cashews, pecans and pistachios; and spices, and is available in three flavors: Tangy Ranch, Garlic Herb and Smoky Barbeque. Each keto-friendly option contains 8-9 grams of protein, 3 grams of net carbs and less than 1 gram of sugar per serving. A 5.75-ounce bag of any variety of Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts retails for a suggested $7.99.