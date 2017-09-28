What Fuels Millennials' Love for H-E-B?

True to Its Roots

Besides an underdog story, H-E-B has a number of reasons for its popularity among Millennial Texans, all dating back to the upbringing of the chain’s own chairman and CEO, Charles Butt, grandson of founder Florence Butt.

“Charles Butt and his mom, family and the company – professionally and personally – have donated more philanthropically than the Walton family of Walmart, than Bezos at Amazon, than Schultz at Starbucks and Zuckerberg at Facebook,” Flickinger said. “And in Texas and northeastern Mexico, where H-E-B operates, nothing is more important than philanthropy and spirituality on a nondenominational basis.”

Millennials in Texas grew up with H-E-B supporting their education and activity groups, from school libraries and reading programs to Brownies and Boy Scouts programs. This year alone, the grocer has donated $100 million to create a center for training and developing school district leaders in Texas, and pledged another $50 million over the next decade to help train teachers at Texas public schools. Millennials remember such support, as well as the contributions the grocer has made over the years to help support their schools’ athletic programs.

Prices also factor into Millennials’ high regard for H-E-B. Flickinger points to Whole Foods Market – whose Austin headquarters is a mere hour-and-a-half drive from H-E-B’s, and which shares Texas roots – and its omission from the list as demonstrating H-E-B’s popularity among Millennial Texans.

“Whole Foods has some of the highest sales per square foot of all 14 sectors of retail, has very high volume, very successful stores,” he said. “But Whole Foods also has the highest cost of goods of any retailer we’ve ever studied.”

Given that so many Millennials are students or young adults still recovering from the economic crisis that began in 2008, a large number can't pay the high prices that Whole Foods charges. Meanwhile, Charles Butt, who grew up with a single mother following his father’s death at an early age, worked hard to drive down prices, as he understood the value of every penny saved.

“With that, his lifelong mission was to make people’s lives better, and H-E-B’s current slogan – 'No store does more' – really epitomizes the success of Charles’ mission,” Flickinger points out.

For instance, at a time when Procter & Gamble (P&G) had 90 percent of the baby diaper market and was charging too much for diapers, H-E-B discontinued the entire P&G diaper portfolio and expanded its private label diapers while also negotiating a much lower price with Kimberly-Clark. This helped Texans save money at a time when their state was the fastest-growing in the United States in terms of the birth rate. Millennials remember such stories, Flickinger asserted.