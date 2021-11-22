What to Expect From Thanksgiving Shoppers

Thanksgiving shoppers are expected to use online grocery pickup in droves this year.

According to new insights from an October 84.51° Consumer Pulse Survey, retailers should expect the following key behaviors shaping the holiday grocery shopping experience:

Shopping : Kroger is anticipating a significant increase in shoppers planning to use pickup and Kroger Delivery compared to the 2020 holiday season. Overall, 68% of shoppers will be making the trip in-store.

Smaller gatherings: 85% of shoppers are looking forward to a traditional Thanksgiving meal cooked at their home or someone else’s, with 74% of people keeping gatherings the same size or smaller than last year, meaning less shopping needs.

Trading up: This year, Kroger is expecting to see more trading up within turkey. This looks like purchasing varying turkey sizes, additional meal options such as Cook-In-Bag or Bone-In Breast turkey or specialty turkey items.

Early starts : 50% of shoppers aimed to have their plans finalized by the end of October, giving them plenty of time to secure the items they need.