Leading branded food company Conagra Brands Inc. and Wendy’s have teamed up to bring the restaurant chain’s popular chili to grocery stores and mass retailers across the country, as well as select online retailers. Packed with 29 grams of protein per can, the homestyle chili is made with savory all-natural beef and a mix of peppers, beans and a rich tomato-based sauce. A 15-ounce can retails for a suggested $4.99.