Welch’s Zero Sugar Fruity Bites

In response to shopper demand for low-/no-sugar snacks, Welch’s has introduced its first such product, Zero Sugar Fruity Bites, at Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago. The chewy, fruity bites are 100% sugar-free, with 25% fewer calories than the original Welch’s Fruit Snacks, as well as being fat-, gluten-, aspartame- and preservative-free. Consumers will be able to find the snack at their favorite retailers and on Amazon.com in Mixed Fruit, Berries ‘n Cherries, and Island Fruits varieties at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 3-ounce peg bag of any flavor, with other packaging formats slated to roll out later in the year and into early 2024. Welch’s Fruit Snacks are manufactured by PIM Brands, one of the world’s largest makers of chocolate and non-chocolate confections.