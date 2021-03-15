03/15/2021
Welch’s Juicefuls
Snacks feature real fruit juice centers
Featuring real fruit on the outside and juice on the inside, Welch’s Juicefuls offer an innovative snacking combination. The product line is available in three fun-for-the-whole-family varieties: Mixed Fruit, Berry Blast and Island Splash. Manufactured by The Promotion In Motion Cos. Inc., the gluten-free snacks contain natural flavors and colors from natural sources, and are made without preservatives. The snack is sold in several pack sizes to meet consumer needs, including 6-count boxes of 1-ounce pouches for a suggested $3.39 and 4-ounce peg bags for a suggested $2.09 each, and can currently be found in the snack, candy and front end sections of select retailers, with growing distribution throughout 2021.