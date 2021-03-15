Featuring real fruit on the outside and juice on the inside, Welch’s Juicefuls offer an innovative snacking combination. The product line is available in three fun-for-the-whole-family varieties: Mixed Fruit, Berry Blast and Island Splash. Manufactured by The Promotion In Motion Cos. Inc., the gluten-free snacks contain natural flavors and colors from natural sources, and are made without preservatives. The snack is sold in several pack sizes to meet consumer needs, including 6-count boxes of 1-ounce pouches for a suggested $3.39 and 4-ounce peg bags for a suggested $2.09 each, and can currently be found in the snack, candy and front end sections of select retailers, with growing distribution throughout 2021.