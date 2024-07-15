Welch’s Fruit Snacks, the world’s best-selling fruit snacks brand, has now introduced Welch’s Absolute Fruitfuls Fruit Strips in Strawberry, Mango-Peach and Berry Medley flavors. As with the iconic brand’s other fruit snacks, all three feature whole fruit as the or primary ingredient and contain only natural flavors and colors, in addition to being gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO and an excellent source of vitamin C. The individually wrapped strips are appropriate for school lunches, after-school snacks and on-the-go nibbles for families seeking better-for-you treats. Packed conveniently in 10-count 5-ounce boxes, Welch’s Absolute Fruitfuls retail for a suggested $4.99 at retailers nationwide. Welch’s Fruit Snacks are made by PIM Brands Inc.