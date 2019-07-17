Weis Markets Names Bob Gleeson VP of Fresh Merch

Weis Markets has appointed Bob Gleeson the company’s VP of fresh merchandising. In his new role, Gleeson will oversee the day-to-day merchandising and procurement of the supermarket chain’s meat, produce, bakery, deli/foodservice, seafood and floral departments.

Replacing John Grimes, who retired at the end of June, Gleeson will report to SVP of Merchandising and Marketing Richard Gunn.

“Bob Gleeson is a proven leader with extensive merchandising experience and a deep understanding of key parts of our seven-state market area,” noted Gunn. “We are also grateful to John Grimes for his many contributions over the past 11 years with our company and wish him well in the years ahead.”

Gleeson began his career with Lanham, Md.-based Shoppers Food & Pharmacy in 1984 as a part-time grocery associate. During his 29-year career with Shoppers and later its parent company, Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Supervalu, he rose through the ranks to hold such senior leadership roles as VP of center store, SVP of merchandising and division president. Following UNFI's 2018 acquisition of Supervalu, the Shoppers chain was put up for sale.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 26 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.