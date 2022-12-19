Weis Markets Adopts Cloud-Enabled Commerce Solution

Weis Markets has deployed the ELERA commerce platform from Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, which aims to help deliver a dynamic, agile environment offering unified commerce, loyalty, promotions and frictionless produce recognition for shoppers. The solution encompasses Weis Markets’ e-commerce platform and 197 physical stores with 2,500-plus retail checkout touchpoints, including point of sale (POS), self-checkout/dual-use lanes and mobile, throughout the grocer’s footprint. These tie seamlessly to the company’s existing POS hardware infrastructure without disruption.

“This adoption is an important step for Weis Markets and the grocery industry’s reinvention toward a unified shopping experience powering a retailer’s e-commerce site and their physical stores,” said Bill Campbell, SVP, head of global sales at Research Triangle Park, N.C.-based Toshiba. “Retailers like Weis Markets are working to adapt and reimagine their retail environment to deliver engaging shopping experiences. ELERA enables a ‘buy anywhere, pick up anywhere, return anywhere’ solution, meeting the ever-evolving expectations of consumers. The platform supports retail self-enablement, a capability which allows them to readily adapt to changes at the ‘speed of business’ and meets the customers’ return-on-investment goals.”

[Read more: "Weis Markets Q3 Sales, Comps Grow"]

The solution will position Weis Markets to react to rapidly changing business strategies in a more nimble manner, supporting the business as needed to boost customer engagement.

“We’ve selected the ELERA platform to efficiently enhance our overall customer experience, because it supports scalability in deploying customer-focused solutions,” explained Weis Markets CIO/SVP Greg Zeh. “That’s important when you consider point of sale is a crucial customer touchpoint, and one that is the key to offering a strong customer experience.”

Weis has a relationship with Toshiba and its Hebron, Ky.-based partner Pomeroy IT Solutions going back 30 years.

ELERA accelerates digitization by giving retailers a platform to develop, iterate and scale new applications and services across touchpoints and devices that span their entire physical and online store infrastructure. The solution works to harness the power of Big Data into actionable insights that enable companies to connect with customers and gain visibility into store performance and in-store customer behavior.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 61 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it one of the Top 10 Regional Operators to Watch in 2022.