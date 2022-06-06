IDC Evaluates POS Software Solutions for Food Retailers

In its 2022 MarketScape assessment, market intelligence provider International Data Corp. (IDC) has broken down the capabilities and strategies of enterprise point-of-sale (POS) software solution providers that have a significant presence in the worldwide food retail segment.

IDC evaluates the solutions based on several factors, including how IT buyers perceive their benefits in meeting the unique needs of retailers and how the providers' strategy and commitment to innovation helps enable omnichannel success. Among the companies included are NCR Corpo., Flooid LLC, OneView Commerce, Inc., GK SOFTWARE SE, LS Retail ehf., Zucchetti s.p.a., Diebold Inc. and Toshiba Corp.

OneView Commerce was lauded for its solution, which includes a unified commerce suite with POS, pickup and delivery, and inventory and order orchestration. “As one of the few headless unified commerce platforms, OneView continues to impress the market with its laserlike focus on innovation and its steady introduction of new features to enable omni-channel success," the report noted.

"We are honored that the alignment of our headless commerce transaction engine and fast-start SaaS solutions that enable retailers of any size to execute unified commerce transformation has earned IDC's recognition," said Linda Palanza, CEO for Hingham, Mass.-based OneView Commerce. "We are pleased that our unwavering commitment to innovation and the empowerment of retailers to own their shopper engagement stands out as a key market differentiator."

OneView says its software synthesizes data and transaction execution to the omnichannel moment of action and empowers digital reach into stores, improves inventory accuracy, reduces substitutions and provides actionable insight into active baskets with every product scan. It is used by several global businesses, including The Kroger Co.

"The complexities of the current landscape in grocery means that POS providers must address not only the omni-channel needs of today but have a strong strategy for powering the omni-channel needs of tomorrow with the rapid innovation," said Margot Juros, research manager, Worldwide Retail Technology Strategies at IDC. "Successful players need to enable the visibility and democratization of data that comes from each customer touch point. One key differentiator among leaders in this space is the ability to provide real-time, actionable data to help grocery retailers make impactful changes at the store level."

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.