Weis Kicks Off Dairy Month With Fundraising Campaign

As Dairy Month gets underway, Weis Markets is partnering with the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, American Dairy Association North East and Pennsylvania Dairy Princesses in a campaign benefiting Feeding Pennsylvania’s “Fill A Glass with Hope” program. The goal of the round-up checkout campaign is to raise $50,000 for hunger relief through the donation of fresh milk to families in need.

In addition, Weis Markets is giving a truckload of milk valued at $10,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and will continue its milk donations to other regional food pantries. To help celebrate Dairy Month with customers, the retailer is also hosting “Milkshakes On the Moo-ve" trucks from Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association at several of its locations throughout the month. Proceeds from the milkshake sales will benefit the Fill A Glass with Hope program and other agriculture-related charities.

"Weis Markets is proud to partner with the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association to address hunger in our communities while supporting Pennsylvania dairy farmers," said Ron Bonacci, VP, advertising and marketing. "We know that milk is a cornerstone of a nutritious diet for kids and families and is in high demand at area food banks.”

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates over 190 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.