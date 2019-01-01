Wedderspoon Bee Propolis Throat Sprays with Monofloral Manuka Honey

Wedderspoon, the No.1-selling manuka honey brand in the United States, debuted a functional wellness product line, Bee Propolis Throat Sprays with Monofloral Manuka Honey, at Natural Products Expo East. According to the company, just three sprays of the product help soothe throats and support immune systems. The line comes in Warming Orange Spice, Cooling Chamomile Mint and Lemon Ginger varieties. Both manuka honey and propolis are whole foods known not only for their nutritional attributes, but also for their functional and biological properties. Available in 1-fluid-ounce bottles suitable for traveling and everyday use, Bee Propolis Throat Sprays with Monofloral Manuka Honey retail for a suggested $9.99 per bottle.