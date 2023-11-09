Weber Whiskey Flavored Seasoning Blends

B&G Foods has launched three Weber Seasoning Blends inspired by the flavors of some of legendary distiller Sazerac Co.’s most popular spirits: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Buffalo Trace Bourbon and Southern Comfort Whiskey. The non-alcoholic seasoning blends have been meticulously crafted to capture the iconic flavor of each spirit brand. Fireball embraces the bold heat of the original beverage, pairing particularly well with wings, ribs, pasta salads and desserts; Buffalo Trace offers sweet fruit flavor and rich caramel notes, bringing a smooth, savory flavor to various meats, sides and even desserts; and Southern Comfort features a balanced blend of stone fruit flavors, warm spices and garlic to bring the brand’s signature, smooth, laid-backvibe to chicken, vegetables, potatoes and more. All three seasoning varieties are available at Kroger stores in 3-5-ounce shakers retailing for a suggested $4.59, while Buffalo Trace can also be purchased in a club-size 9-ounce size exclusively at Sam’s Club for a suggested $4.98.