Watkins Organic Original Gourmet Baking Vanilla® is the original double-strength formula designed to hold-up to baking and freezing. With extra rich flavor this extract enhances everything from chocolate chip cookies to cakes with premium flavor. Made using only the finest organic ingredients, Watkins is committed to bringing natural and superior flavor to market with our Organic Baking Vanilla.
- USDA Certified Organic
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Certified Organic by Quality Assurance International
- No Artificial Flavors
- No Artificial Colors
- Gluten Free
- Corn Syrup Free
- Kosher
- Made in the USA