Baby wipe brand WaterWipes has now launched 100% biodegradable and plastic-free wipes, making it the first major U.S. baby brand to do so. The plant-based compostable wipes are even made using 100% green wind energy. Rolled out globally, this change means that WaterWipes will save the equivalent of 228 million plastic bottles and 3.28 Olympic-sized swimming pools of water annually and help reduce the amount of waste ending up in landfills. Still featuring 99.9% purified water and a drop of fruit extract, USDA Certified Biobased WaterWipes are made with viscose and take just four weeks to biodegrade. Like cotton and linen, viscose is highly absorbent, soft and strong for effective cleaning, but gentle enough for even the most delicate skin. Like all WaterWipes formulations, the latest wipes have undergone rigorous testing for such attributes as product quality, safety, biodegradability and compostability. A 60-count package retails for a suggested $4.39, with pricing at the sole discretion of the retailer.