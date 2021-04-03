Washington’s Green Grocer Introduces Sustainable Meal Kit Subscription

Answering consumers’ need for convenient and healthy at-home meal solutions during the pandemic, delivery service Washington’s Green Grocer (WGG) has launched a new local Meal Kit Subscription Service to serve the D.C.-Baltimore-Arlington, Virginia area.

Dubbed metro D.C.’s original farm-to-door delivery service, Capital Heights, Maryland-based WGG is a local food delivery service specializing in local and organic produce, grass-fed/pasture-raised meats and dairy, and other specialty goods. WGG has served the Metro D.C. area since 1994.

The new service provides local residents with high-quality meal kit options that are responsibly sourced, made with fresh ingredients and require minimal packaging/waste. According to WWG, everything from sourcing and inventory to packaging and delivery aims to save energy, reduce waste and support sustainable agriculture.

The new Meal Kit Subscription currently offers two options based on portion size: The Large Family Subscription serves four to six, and the Small Family Subscription serves two to four. Meal options are posted each week and encompass three meals and two options to substitute.

Meal kits have been experiencing a surge in demand during the coronavirus pandemic as a growing number of consumers have begun cooking at home.

HelloFresh sales and profit soared in the fourth quarter. Its revenue more than doubled for fiscal 2020 in the United States (up 102.3% year over year) and globally (up 107.3% year over year) as the company saw revenue rise to $1.3 billion, delivering more than 600 million meals to customers in 14 markets. HelloFresh, with offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen, is No. 88 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.

Meanwhile, plant meal kit provider Thistle recently raised $10.3 million in a Series B financing round. San Francisco-based Thistle plans to use the latest funding to bring more fresh, ready-to-eat foods to people across the United States through geographic market expansion.