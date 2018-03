Barilla brand Wasa has baked up what it calls a "wholesome, authentic and delicious authentic crispbread cracker" that's suitable for people on gluten-free diets. Wasa Gluten Free crispbread is Non-GMO Project Verified, contains no lactose ingredients, is vegetarian and is baked without palm oil. It comes in two varieties: Original and Sesame & Sea Salt, both of which have a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 12-slice pack.