To mark the launch of Crisp Creations, Wasa’s first-ever lightly flavored round crispbread, the brand is kicking off a summer of snacking.The promotion includes a partnership with travel documentarian and outdoor enthusiast Dylan Efron, a soothing ASMR soundtrack on the brand’s YouTube channel, and a glamping retreat on New York City’s Governors Island, dubbed Wasa Camp Crunch. Created for the increasing number of consumers who are replacing meals with snacks, Crisp Creations are a modern take on crackers — extra-large with a satisfying crunch. Available in Sesame & Sea Salt (8.3 ounces) and Cinnamon (9.4 ounces) flavors, each cracker variety is made from simple, wholesome ingredients that go well with sweet or savory toppings. Additionally, at just 60 calories apiece, the versatile crispbreads are a large, sturdy alternative to bread. A package of either variety retails for a suggested $4.99. Wasa is part of the Barilla Group.