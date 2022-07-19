Walmart Welcomes The Honest Company to Its Brand Roster

Digitally native brand The Honest Company is making a move into Walmart stores this fall, and has already kicked off its presence on Walmart.com. Products available from Honest will include clean conscious diapers and wipes, as well as assorted body care lines and eczema relief products.

“Walmart is committed to building an assortment of products that customers can trust for their families,” said Ralph Clare, VP, baby consumables for Walmart U.S. “The launch of Honest on Walmart.com and in stores later this fall is just the latest example of that commitment, making it easy and convenient for customers to pick up brands that reflect their needs during their weekly shop.”

This distribution deal will allow The Honest Company to access new and existing customers more readily through Walmart’s convenient in-store and online shopping experience. The brand’s products are also available through third-party e-commerce partners and are sold in about 43,000 retail locations across the U.S., Canada and Europe.

“Honest and Walmart are both committed to helping customers live better. This key addition to our strategic list of retailers not only enables us to increase distribution of our baby and personal care products, but also strengthens our ability to grow our community of conscious consumers,” said Nick Vlahos, CEO of Los Angeles-based The Honest Company. “Our expansion to Walmart is the perfect example of our omni-channel retail strategy at work, enabling us to bring access to our products in stores and on the digital shelf to even more consumers every day.”

The Honest Company is a mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. The company was launched in 2012 by actress Jessica Alba and has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.