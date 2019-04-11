Walmart vs. Amazon: Where are Shoppers Spending Money This Holiday Season?

Market research firm Field Agent has released its 2019 holiday preview, "An Omnichannel Christmas." The top gift retailers probably come as no surprise to most, but grocery paints a different picture.

Five studies of more than 4,000 U.S. Christmas shoppers looked into spending habits. When consumers were given the option to choose which three retailers will receive most of their holiday spending, three retailers rose to the top: Amazon.com (64%), Walmart (62%) and Target (44%). Kohl's came in fourth, down at 17%, and Best Buy rounded out the top five, at 10%.

As for purchasing foods, snacks, beverages and ingredients for holiday celebrations, shoppers were asked to choose which one retailer will receive most of their spending. Walmart was far and away the top performer, at 48%, while Amazon was nowhere to be found on the top 10 list, coming in at only 2%.

The top 10 grocery stores were: