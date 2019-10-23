Food, Beverages Expected to Top Holiday Retail Sales

Shoppers are expected to spend $1,496 per household this holiday season, with food and beverage ranking among the top items for purchase, according to Deloitte’s 34th annual holiday survey of consumer spending intentions and trends.

According to the report, 43% of consumers plan to purchase food and beverage for themselves, outpacing all other retail categories including clothing (39%) and shoes (28%). Additionally, 25% of customers plan to shop for gifts at supermarkets or grocery stores during the holiday season, up from 14% five years ago. These numbers are good news for grocery.

Other key takeaways from the report include: