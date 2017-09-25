Walmart Testing Direct-to-Fridge Grocery Delivery

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is testing a new service that delivers groceries not just to a customer’s house, but also directly inside the person’s fridge.

The grocer is testing the new idea with August Home, a San Francisco-based provider of smart locks and other smart home accessories, in Silicon Valley with a small group of the provider’s customers. All testers opted in to participate in the test.

To use the service, customers place an order on Walmart.com for items, including groceries, which will be retrieved and transported by a driver from Menlo Park, Calif.-based same-day-delivery provider Deliv. If no one responds to the doorbell, a one-time, preauthorized passcode can be used to enter the home and complete the delivery, all while allowing the customer to monitor the delivery in real-time via a security system feed through their smart devices. Users also may receive notifications of when the delivery person unlocks and locks the front door.