Walmart Teams With TikTok on ‘Spring Shop-Along’

Based on positive response from a previous event, Walmart will host another livestream shopping event on TikTok this week. On Thursday, March 11, at 9 p.m. EST, the retailer will offer the “Spring Shop-Along: Beauty Edition” on the Walmart TikTok channel . The event gives the TikTok community the opportunity to shop live for items featured in creator content directly in the app, without having to leave the platform.

During the 60-minute interactive tutorial, such creators as Gabby Morrison ( @GabbyMorr ), who has more than 3.5 million followers on TikTok, will reveal their favorite Walmart beauty items and demonstrate their skin care, makeup and hair routines using the products. Viewers will be able to shop from a range of national, private and Black-owned beauty brands, among them NYX, Maybelline, The Lip Bar, Bliss, Kim Kimble and Marc Jacobs fragrances, while getting beauty tips and info on popular trends.

“Beyond the entertainment and education, viewers will also find a seamless shopping experience,” noted William White, chief marketing officer, Walmart U.S., in a blog post. “With the tap on any product pin, viewers can add items to their carts where they can check out during or after the event.”

Last December, Walmart joined forces with TikTok on the first-ever shoppable livestream experience for U.S. TikTok users , a “Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular” that enabled the platform’s community to shop while engaging with creators. The event netted Walmart seven times more views than anticipated and grew its TikTok followers by 25%, according to White.

“We will continue to bring more shopping experiences to TikTok in the coming months by partnering with creators to highlight different products via different formats,” he added. “We are excited to test, learn and iterate on what’s best for users as we innovate and chart new territory in social commerce.”