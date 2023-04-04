Walmart Rolling Out Revamped ‘Store of the Future’ in Virginia

The memorial space at the newly remodeled Chesapeake, Va., Walmart store has six seating structures in honor of the six associates who died in a mass shooting last November.
Later this month, Walmart will reopen its remodeled Chesapeake, Va., store #1841, which was the site of a mass shooting in November 2022. Not only does the store now boast significant design changes that have transformed it into what the retailer calls a “store of the future,” but the location also now features an outdoor memorial space to honor those lost and provide a place of reflection and comfort for survivors. Shaded by local foliage, the memorial space has six seating structures in honor of the six Walmart associates who died.
“We are deeply touched by the community’s compassion and support as we continue to heal from last year’s tragedy,” said Walmart Store Manager Alycia Mixon. “As we move forward with our reopening, we do so in a way that honors the victims and provides continued support to our associates.”
Added Mixon: “Our associates have been working hard to prepare the store for the community, and they look forward to welcoming back our customers.”
According to Walmart, the store will offer an elevated experience for shoppers through such innovative features as “expanded shopping options, engaging displays, interactive features and an overall fresh look.”
According to the retailer, this new "store-of-the-future" is part of Walmart’s signature experiences and includes the most innovative and customer-friendly design elements.
The store is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. on Wed., Apr. 19, with an opening ceremony slated for 9 a.m.
A recent exclusive study conducted earlier this year by Progressive Grocer found that most grocery retailers are ill-prepared for a disaster event such as a shooting, even as the number of crises in the United States and in grocery stores is increasing. According to the study, a whopping 40% of grocery retailers said that they’ve experienced at least one crisis or emergency incident in the past two years. Half of respondents also said that the threat climate in their store(s) is now higher than just five years ago.
In Virginia, Walmart operates 149 retail units and employs more than 44,000 associates. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, PG’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.