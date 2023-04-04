Walmart Rolling Out Revamped ‘Store of the Future’ in Virginia

Later this month, Walmart will reopen its remodeled Chesapeake, Va., store #1841, which was the site of a mass shooting in November 2022. Not only does the store now boast significant design changes that have transformed it into what the retailer calls a “store of the future,” but the location also now features an outdoor memorial space to honor those lost and provide a place of reflection and comfort for survivors. Shaded by local foliage, the memorial space has six seating structures in honor of the six Walmart associates who died.

“We are deeply touched by the community’s compassion and support as we continue to heal from last year’s tragedy,” said Walmart Store Manager Alycia Mixon. “As we move forward with our reopening, we do so in a way that honors the victims and provides continued support to our associates.”

Added Mixon: “Our associates have been working hard to prepare the store for the community, and they look forward to welcoming back our customers.”

According to Walmart, the store will offer an elevated experience for shoppers through such innovative features as “expanded shopping options, engaging displays, interactive features and an overall fresh look.”