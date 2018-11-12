Walmart May Bring Robots to Store Kitchens, Delis

Walmart may be bringing robots to its kitchens, as it currently is testing new technology that essentially acts as a fry cook, Yahoo Finance has reported.

The new robot, named Flippy, reportedly can grill 150 hamburger patties per hour. Developed by Pasadena, Calif.-based Miso Robotics and costing between $60,000 and $100,000, the robot is being tested at Walmart's headquarters, in Bentonville, Ark.

If all goes well, the robot could be moved to delis and kitchens to take over repetitive tasks. It isn't intended only to flip burger patties, but can also act as an "autonomous arm" with the ability to perform such activities as moving chicken tenders into the correct fryer, evenly cooking them and then removing their basket from the hot oil.