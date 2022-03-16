Walmart Just Getting Started on Disrupting Grocery

The chief merchant observes that the company is always looking for on-trend flavors and exciting foods. It also listens to customers to develop new products, bring them to market quickly and offer them at a price that shoppers expect from Walmart. According to Redfield, recent growth categories include do-it-yourself cooking items, baking products and fresh food.

“We continue to see a big opportunity to continue to capture inspirational moments in our seasonal offerings in snacking, sweets and entertaining, and are consistently growing our assortment of private brand across all categories,” he says. “Our customers love our private brands because they deliver on taste and quality, while still being affordable additions to the weekly grocery trip. Customers are choosing our private brands more often, driving double-digit growth since 2020.”

Redfield observes that Walmart is introducing new items across grocery categories, adding a total of nearly 1,000 offerings under the umbrella of its grocery private brands. New items that the retailer plans to launch this spring include Sam’s Choice chocolate bars; Sam’s Choice Easter cookies, grahams and chocolate bark; and Great Value Blueberry Cobbler and Speculoos Cookie flavored coffee creamers.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with affordable and great-quality meals, whether they want to make them from scratch, semi-scratch or ready-to-heat,” he notes.

In addition to private label initiatives, the retailer has made other assortment tweaks during the pandemic.

“Over the past few years, we’ve significantly expanded our offerings of frozen foods that fit specialized health-focused diets, including plant-based, gluten-free, keto and more,” Redfield says.

The company has also invested in elevating small and diverse businesses through a robust supplier diversity program.

“At Walmart, we believe we are at our best when we promote diversity across our supply chain,” explains Redfield. “In 2021, Walmart sourced more than $13 billion in goods and services from nearly 3,000 diverse suppliers. We continue to offer a wide array of great products to our customers, and we are constantly searching for new, unique partners to help elevate our assortment.” Walmart will host a Supplier Inclusion Summit for diverse-owned food and beverage suppliers in April.

“Our merchant teams are looking to add to our existing diverse supplier base with exciting and innovative new products that will wow our customers,” he says.

Speaking of supply chain, Walmart saw its inventory rise 28% in the United States in the retailer’s fourth quarter, despite the supply chain crisis. The company has been investing heavily in supply chain capacity and automation to stay ahead of demand, improve the customer experience and increase productivity.

“We’re making notable investments in the middle mile and supply chain network with automation in our broader supply chain that enable faster delivery,” Redfield points out. “Understanding the challenges facing the overall supply chain, we’ve taken additional steps to navigate the hurdles and minimize disruption so we can deliver for our customers and support our stores, employees and suppliers.”

According to Redfield, Walmart is working with suppliers to source holiday merchandise earlier than the typical timelines, “and we have maintained laser focus on inventory levels since the start of the pandemic. We have taken steps such as chartering more ships, investing in our supply associates through wage investments, hiring over 3,000 drivers and 20,000 permanent supply chain positions, and promoting and training nearly 150,000 supply chain associates this year.”