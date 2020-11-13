Walmart Grows Pet Services

As part of the ongoing expansion of its pet offerings, Walmart has launched Walmart Pet Care, full-service, omnichannel initiative providing in one place such programs as Walmart Pet Insurance and dog-walking and pet sitting services.

“We’re on a mission to help families live better – and that goes for pets, too,” noted Melody Richard, merchandising VP, pets. “Especially as adoption rates soar as a result of the pandemic and more people become pet owners, this was the perfect time to launch expanded services in Walmart Pet Care for our customers. As the most shopped omnichannel retailer for pet products, our new pet care services and support offer our customers trusted, convenient services that provide the exceptional care their pets deserve.”

In collaboration with Philadelphia-based Petplan, an injury and illness pet insurance provider for cats and dogs, Walmart enables customers to save as much as 10% on their policies. They can sign up for an insurance plan that provides coverage for veterinary fees because of an accident, injury or illness, including chronic and hereditary conditions. Walmart Pet Insurance also allows consumers to easily file claims and make appointments via Petplan’s digital service. Further, each policy provides access to $1,000 worth of online virtual vet appointments at no additional charge.

The pet-sitting and dog-walking services are available through Olympia, Washington-based Rover, a website and app offering access to reliable neighborhood care. Using Rover, pet owners can quickly and easily book pet sitters and dog walkers from more 300,000 providers in their communities nationwide. Walmart customers who arrange services through Rover will get a $20 Walmart gift card for their first completed service and another $20 Walmart gift card if they complete their fifth service within six months.

Walmart Pet Care also encompasses Walmart PetRx, in-store and online pharmacy services rolled out in last year that permit customers to fill pet prescriptions at prices considerably lower than those of competitors. Additionally, Walmart sells a growing assortment of more than 1,800 premium and specialty pet products, and has expanded its number of in-store vet clinics.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam's Club ranks No. 9 on the list.