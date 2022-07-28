Walmart, Getaway Partner to Promote Getting Into Nature

Walmart is working with health and wellness hospitality company Getaway to bring a mini-retail experience to select Getaway Outposts throughout the U.S. The General Store by Walmart will feature curated seasonal items ranging from hiking gear and disposable cameras to cast iron skillets and lip balms.

The first of these stores will open at Getaway Hill Country in Wimberly, Texas, next month, followed by openings in Moodus, Conn.; Running Springs, Calif.; Roscoe, N.Y.; and Osceola, Mo., before the end of the year. The retail locations will also include products from local small businesses.

“At Getaway, our mission is to help people disconnect and spend time in nature,” said Carlos Becil, chief experience officer at New York-based Getaway. “In partnering with Walmart, we are able to amplify our efforts to a larger audience and provide our guests with more free time, helping them prepare for their stays and enjoy the comforts of nature once they arrive.”

Each of Getaway’s Outposts is located within a two-hour drive of major U.S. cities, and the company expects to have 28 sites by the end of 2022. For the next six months, guests will also receive a welcome kit that includes ingredients to make s’mores.