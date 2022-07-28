Advertisement
Walmart, Getaway Partner to Promote Getting Into Nature

Mini-retail experience will be available to guests at select Getaway locations
Walmart Getaway
Walmart's first general store concept will be available next month for guests at a Getaway Outpost in Texas.

Walmart is working with health and wellness hospitality company Getaway to bring a mini-retail experience to select Getaway Outposts throughout the U.S. The General Store by Walmart will feature curated seasonal items ranging from hiking gear and disposable cameras to cast iron skillets and lip balms.

The first of these stores will open at Getaway Hill Country in Wimberly, Texas, next month, followed by openings in Moodus, Conn.; Running Springs, Calif.; Roscoe, N.Y.; and Osceola, Mo., before the end of the year. The retail locations will also include products from local small businesses.

“At Getaway, our mission is to help people disconnect and spend time in nature,” said Carlos Becil, chief experience officer at New York-based Getaway. “In partnering with Walmart, we are able to amplify our efforts to a larger audience and provide our guests with more free time, helping them prepare for their stays and enjoy the comforts of nature once they arrive.”

Each of Getaway’s Outposts is located within a two-hour drive of major U.S. cities, and the company expects to have 28 sites by the end of 2022. For the next six months, guests will also receive a welcome kit that includes ingredients to make s’mores. 

walmart getaway
Walmart's partnership with Getaway aims to make simple escapes to nature easier and more accessible for guests.

For Walmart’s part, the curated selection of goods available at the Outpost sites will also be available on Walmart.com through a special landing page. Guests who visit any Getaway Outpost in the next year will also get a free Walmart+ trial.

“Walmart’s partnership with Getaway furthers our mission to help people live better no matter where they are,” said Casey Schlaybaugh, VP, brand marketing for Walmart U.S. “We are going beyond just saving people money by enabling guests to maximize Getaway’s experience and empowering them to spend more quality time with those who matter most.”

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

