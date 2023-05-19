Walmart Expands Beer and Wine Delivery Across 5 States

Walmart shoppers in Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana and Ohio can now have beer and wine delivered straight to their homes. The expansion means alcohol delivery is now available from nearly 2,500 Walmart stores across 23 states.

In addition to beer and wine, select Walmart locations will also allow for the delivery of spirits, depending on local laws. To utilize the service, customers can use Walmart.com or the Walmart app, select Delivery and choose a delivery time and location for their items to be delivered.

Delivery times can be limited by local law when the order includes alcohol, and the customer is required to provide valid photo identification verifying that they are 21 years of age or olderbefore receiving the alcohol products in their order.

Meanwhile, Walmart was recently unveiled as No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The retailer also shared its financial report the for the first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year on May 18, with grocery and e-commerce largely driving its better-than-expected performance.

According to the Q1 financial report, sales surged both in stores and online, with a particularly strong start in February. Consolidated revenue climbed 7.6% to reach $152.3 billion, with net sales in the U.S. up 7.2% to reach $103.9 billion. Sales comps were up a similar 7.4% during the three-month period ending April 30.

Walmart’s global online sales were robust, rising 26% in this past quarter, compared with 17% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Walmart’s solid digital performance was fueled by gains in pickup and delivery, as well as advertising.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide.