Walmart Brings Adaptive Retail to Its Optical Services

Making good on its promise at this year’s CES Show to bring “adaptive retail” to its customers, Walmart is introducing Optical Virtual Try-On, which will let shoppers virtually "try on" frames and purchase prescription eyewear online through the Walmart app or directly on Walmart.com.

The new service launches next month, and will utilize augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies to better assist customers in envisioning how their eyewear selections will look in real life. According to Walmart, its advanced virtual try-on service uses 3D data and advanced algorithms to create a digital twin of eyewear frames, resulting in a more realistic experience.

"As a company, our commitment is to provide our customers with a shopping experience that exceeds expectations – one that is easy, engaging and personalized,” said Tom Ward, EVP and chief e-commerce officer at Walmart U.S. “With our latest addition, we are offering our customers yet another dimension of choice, meeting them exactly where they are in their shopping journey. This is a testament to our continuous efforts to redefine and elevate the shopping experience."

Walmart will allow shoppers to virtually “try-on” more than 750 eyewear options on Walmart.com or in the Walmart app by clicking on the 'Try them on' flag in the main image on the product page. Next, customers will undergo a facial scan and be able to view the glasses as if they were wearing them and looking in the mirror.

Lenses can then be customized, and shoppers can upload a valid prescription before a second scan captures pupillary distance measurements. Trained opticians are available to help answer questions throughout the process.

“As a trusted health and wellness destination for over 33 years, we are dedicated to expanding our assortment and services to ensure we’re meeting our customers’ evolving needs – to live better and healthier lives,” said David Reitnauer, VP optical, Walmart Health & Wellness. “We continue to focus on improving access and convenience for our customers by allowing them to shop how and where they want. With the launch of Optical Virtual Try-On and online prescription eyewear shopping, we are taking the next step to help customers see better to live better.”

Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit Walmart’s approximately 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.