Walmart Awards 1st Round of Racial Equity Grants

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are distributing $14.3 million to 16 nonprofit organizations in the first round of its June 2020 commitment to contribute $100 million over five years through a Center for Racial Equity to help address racial disparities in the United States.

“Walmart has made a commitment to advancing racial equity, finding areas where we, as a company, can best contribute our resources and expertise to change society’s systems that perpetuate racism and discrimination,” noted Kirstie Sims, senior director of the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity. “We are excited to announce our initial investment to these deserving nonprofits that help advance racial equity through their organizations every day.”

The center’s mission is to complement and extend the societal impact of Walmart business initiatives to further racial equity in the nation’s financial, health, criminal justice and education systems.

The first grant distributions will go to the following organizations:

“When we address racial gaps in health, wealth and opportunity, we strengthen our communities and make our economy work better for everyone,” said Maurice A. Jones, president and CEO of New York-based LISC. “That’s why innovative collaborations between business and philanthropy are so important, especially with partners like Walmart. Working together, we can fuel strategies that break down systemic barriers and help build a broadly shared prosperity throughout the country.”

Since making its racial equity pledge last June, Walmart has made additional moves in this area. This past September, the retailer issued its inaugural culture, diversity and inclusion midyear report, shifting from an annual to twice-per-year format. The company also revealed a partnership with North Carolina A&T State University, the United States’ largest and top-ranked HBCU, on the Equity in Education Initiative, a program that aims to increase the number of African- American college graduates in careers in fields critical to the nation’s workforce.

In November, the retailer opened two new Walmart Health centers in Chicago that provide affordable and accessible health care for members of the community as part of a commitment to rebuild and reopen four area supercenters with more services, including Walmart Academies for associate training and ongoing learning. In December, Walmart joined the New York-based One Ten Coalition, a group of American companies committed to upskill, hire and promote 1 million Black Americans over the next decade into family-sustaining jobs with advancement opportunities.

