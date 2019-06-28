Walgreens Upping Its Grocery Game

Walgreens is strengthening its position as a player in grocery, and I recently had the opportunity to get a closer look at their efforts on two fronts.

A media tour at Walgreens’ Deerfield, Ill., headquarters included a behind-the-scenes look at the drug chain’s store brand product testing facility. Prominent among the company’s private brands is Nice!, which includes all grocery items, including snacks and other food products. In fact, the brand has been playing more heavily in snack foods, noted Helayna Minsk, Walgreens group VP of retail brands.

Additionally, Walgreens has launched the Free and Pure line extension to its Finest Nutrition brand, featuring products that contain no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives and are gluten free and non-GMO, which Minsk said are the product claims most in demand by consumers.

Demonstrating the versatility of the Walgreens-branded food products, our group of media guests was served a lunch that incorporated several store brand items, including rice, quinoa, dried fruit and veggie chips.

