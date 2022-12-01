Walgreens Takes Its Delivery Service Around the Clock

In a move that will make more than 27,000 of its product offerings available in as little as one hour regardless of the time of day, Walgreens is extending its same-day delivery service for customers across the country. The 24-Hour Same Day Delivery offering will be available at nearly 400 Walgreens locations that currently operate around the clock, and includes products like groceries, over-the-counter medications, personal care items, household essentials and more.

Customers can place orders for round-the-clock delivery through the Walgreens app or website. While prescriptions are not eligible for the retailer’s one-hour delivery service, they may be eligible for delivery through Walgreens Express. Same-day delivery is not currently available in Alaska, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming, and delivery of orders containing alcohol is currently limited to select stores in Illinois and Florida.

“Walgreens knows that taking care of health and wellbeing isn’t exclusive to business hours and that needs can pop up at any time of day – that's why we’re always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience with convenient and trusted solutions,” said Stefanie Kruse, group VP of digital commerce for Walgreens. “As the place customers turn to for their last-minute needs, we know they will find value in being able to access the items they need most, no matter the hour, right to their door.”

In honor of the launch, Walgreens is offering customers free delivery on orders of more than $20 now through Dec. 10. The company is also currently piloting a 30-minute pickup guarantee in New Mexico, Oklahoma and select Texas markets that covers the cost of shoppers’ baskets if the order is not ready for pickup within half an hour.

Walgreens is ramping up its health-and-wellness initiatives, and joined the Sustainable Medicines Partnership as a founding sponsor in October. The four-year initiative aims to deliver evidence-based projects that include scalable solutions, frameworks, standards, metrics and implementation toolkits.

Additionally, Walgreens is offering incentives to patients opting to get vaccinated against the flu. Through December, the retailer will give a $5 Walgreens Cash reward to customers receiving any vaccine at one of its pharmacy locations.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, which operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.