Walgreens Debuts Store Credit Cards

It’s a rewards card in more ways than one: Walgreens has introduced a myWalgreens program offering two health and wellness credit cards that reward personalized well-being choices.

The myWalgreens Credit Card and the myWalgreens Mastercard are available for use at more than 9,000 Walgreens locations, online at Walgreens.com and wherever Mastercard is accepted. The myWalgreens Credit Card can also be integrated with the Walgreens app, with a digital wallet feature. There is no annual fee for the cards, issued by Synchrony Bank.

The cards offer accelerated rewards when customers buy products in the health and wellness category. “Most credit cards reward customers for what they buy, but not how they live,” explained Maria Smith, VP of payments and financial services at Walgreens. “The myWalgreens Credit Card aims to change that through building upon the strength of our myWalgreens loyalty platform and app experience, while cardholders can earn up to 10% Walgreens Cash rewards for making healthy choices when they use their myWalgreens Credit Card to make purchases in-store and online.”

According to Smith, the new card will help the chain expand its financial services offerings. Cardholders of the myWalgreens Credit Card can earn 10% Walgreens Cash rewards on eligible products and 5% Walgreens cash rewards on other eligible brands and pharmacy purchases; myWalgreens Mastercard users can earn 3% Walgreens Cash rewards on all eligible grocery and health and wellness purchases outside of Walgreens and including healthcare provider visits, and 1% Walgreens Cash rewards on eligible purchases wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Customers can register for the new credit cards via an in-store QR code or by using Synchrony’s direct-to-device technology that sends a unique application link through a text message.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA division of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The drug store chain operates more than 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, serving about 8 million customers daily. Walgreens is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.