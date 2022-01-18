Walden Farms Salad Dressings

Just in time for the new year, Walden Farms has completely rebranded its salad dressing collection, which now features improved taste and texture on the inside and an engaging look on the outside. With no calories, fat, sugars, dairy, or gluten of any kind, and virtually zero net carbs, the 22 creamy and vinaigrette dressings come in such classic varieties as Ranch, Thousand Island and Zesty Italian, as well as unique flavors like Super Fruits Balsamic, Creamy Bac'n Dressing, and Pear & White Balsamic Vinaigrette. The brand has created some low-calorie healthy recipes starring the dressings, which can also be used in cooking or sandwiches. Made with natural vegetables, fruit fibers and ingredients, all keto-friendly, kosher Walden Farms dressings contain no high-fructose corn syrup, and most are vegan and cholesterol-free. A 12-ounce bottle of any of the dressings retails for a suggested $4.99. Walden Farms is part of Panos Brands.