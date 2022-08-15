Walden Farms Non-GMO Project Verified Salad Dressings

Part of Panos Brands, Walden Farms, a maker of specialty condiments and food enhancers with zero calories, net carbs, sugar and fat, has entered the natural food channel for the first time with the launch of a full rebrand and improved formulation across all of its product segments, encompassing salad dressings, coffee creamers, syrups, condiments, dips, spreads and sauces. Now all of the company’s products are formulated with real vegetables, fruit fiber and natural flavors, with all artificial sweeteners, flavors and dyes removed. In conjunction with the full-line reformulation, Walden Farms has introduced Non-GMO Project Verified dressings in its top-selling varieties: Honey Dijon, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Thousand Island, Ranch and Chipotle Ranch. Additional SKUs are currently undergoing the verification process and will be available later this year. The suggested retail price range for a 12-ounce bottle of any of the Non-GMO Project Verified dressings is $4.99-$5.99, depending on location.