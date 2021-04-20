Waka Quality Instant Coffee Single Serve Packets

As demand for instant coffee rises, Waka Coffee has introduced single-serve packets featuring quality coffees made from 100% Arabica beans, which are commonly used in coffee shops, to provide the best taste. The beans are then freeze-dried to preserve the coffees’ aroma and depth of flavor. To brew a cup of Waka Coffee, just pour the coffee granules into a mug, add 8-10 fluid ounces of water and stir for a few seconds -- that’s it. Debuting at retail this summer the single-serve line retails for a suggested $11.99 per box of eight 1-ounce packets of Columbian, Decaf Columbian or Indian. In addition, through its Add Water, Give Water program, Waka donates a percentage of its profits to support clean drinking water initiatives around the world.