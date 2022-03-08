Waitr Hires CIO

Waitr Holdings Inc., an on-demand food-ordering and delivery provider, has hired Matthew Coy as its CIO. Coy has held executive leadership positions in the restaurant technology field for more than two decades, including with Chipotle and Donatos Pizza. Coy’s teams have implemented solutions that enabled businesses to lower costs, add functionality and mitigate risk while fostering relationships with clients and business leaders.

He joins Waitr from Gahanna, Ohio-based Donatos Pizza LLC, where he was VP of technology and led the organization in a public cloud transformation. Before Donatos, he was director of information technology at Newport Beach, Calif.-based Chipotle, where he headed a cloud transformation. Coy also worked for Columbus, Ohio-based Safelite as VP of information technology.

“Matthew brings the necessary insight and experience to advance the organization’s digital and technology outlooks as we move into multiple delivery verticals,” said Waitr CEO and Chairman of the Board Carl Grimstad. “He’s an accomplished, visionary executive known for building teams and technologies that enable organizations to achieve their goals.”

“I’m honored to join Waitr at this transformative and interesting time,” noted Coy. “Waitr is a dynamic, growing brand, and I’m looking forward to building on our technology successes and making us a digital leader in everything we do.”

A frequent speaker at technology and business leadership events, Coy is active in the professional community. He earned an MBA and MS from Mississippi State University and a BA from The Ohio State University.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, La., Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform with delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connects local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Additionally, Waitr provides merchant processing solutions to restaurants and others through third parties. As of Sept. 30, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in more than 1,000 U.S. cities.